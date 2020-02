2015 GMC Sierra 3500

6.6 L DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON TRANSMISSION, A/C, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, POWER HEATED BUCKET SEATS, TILT & CRUISE, LEATHER WRAPPED WHEEL, DEEP TINT REAR GLASS, SPRAY IN BED LINER, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, DELUXE MIRRORS, 3.73 LOCKING REAR DIFF, NAVIGATION, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, BRAKE CONTROLLER, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW, REAR DEFROST, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, SLE PREFERRED PACKAGE, REAR VISION CAMERA, HD TRAILERING PACKAGE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, 17 " FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS, FOG LAMPS, ROOF MARKER LIGHTS, ULTRASONIC REAR PARK ASSIST, NEW TIRES AND MORE. HAS 85,435 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

