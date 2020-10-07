Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

147,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

SE/1 OWNER/AWD/HONDA FACTORY WARRANTY/ 4 NEW TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

SE/1 OWNER/AWD/HONDA FACTORY WARRANTY/ 4 NEW TIRES

Location

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

147,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6145524
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H43FH114130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour gun metal grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,500 KM

Vehicle Description

***HONDA FACTORY WARRANTY*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $55.24 WEEKLY IN A 72 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $14,888 PLUS TAX. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months No Payments / Deferred (Added to the End of the Loan).

 

TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents Our 2015 HONDA CRV SE with 147,500 km! 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT, One of the most reliable SUV’s on the planet. This Luxuries SUV is Fully Loaded with Many Options. 1 Owner, All Wheel Drive, Honda Factory Warranty Until 2022 Or 160,000km, 4 Brand New Tires, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Alloy Rims, Push Button Start, Power Side Mirrors, Heated Side View Mirrors, USB Input, Auxiliary Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, CD Player, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Heated Mirrors, Rear Window Defrost, Side Air Bag, Security System, Traction Control, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, AM/FM Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Cloth Seats, Temporary spare tire, MP3 Player, Engine Immobilizer, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Brake Assist, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, & Much More!

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

 

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

 

FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Speed Auto Sales

2012 Porsche 911 TUR...
 39,000 KM
$149,888 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 149,800 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 73,000 KM
$9,986 + tax & lic

Email Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory