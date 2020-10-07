2015 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents Our 2015 HONDA CRV SE with 147,500 km! 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT, One of the most reliable SUV’s on the planet. This Luxuries SUV is Fully Loaded with Many Options. 1 Owner, All Wheel Drive, Honda Factory Warranty Until 2022 Or 160,000km, 4 Brand New Tires, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Alloy Rims, Push Button Start, Power Side Mirrors, Heated Side View Mirrors, USB Input, Auxiliary Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, CD Player, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Heated Mirrors, Rear Window Defrost, Side Air Bag, Security System, Traction Control, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, AM/FM Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Cloth Seats, Temporary spare tire, MP3 Player, Engine Immobilizer, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Brake Assist, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, & Much More!
