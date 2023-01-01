Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD,PARKING SENSOR,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD,PARKING SENSOR,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1676159268
  2. 1676159261
  3. 1676159276
  4. 1676159266
  5. 1676159263
  6. 1676159278
  7. 1676159260
  8. 1676159261
  9. 1676159269
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611035
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8FG296718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$14900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2015 Toyota RAV4 ONL...
 127,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V EX,A...
 166,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Yaris 2D...
 268,000 KM
$3,700 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory