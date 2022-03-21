Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

SE,CERTIFIED,AWD,2.0,LEATHER,M/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT

SE,CERTIFIED,AWD,2.0,LEATHER,M/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT

Location

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8727077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,SE,SPORT,AWD,LEATHER,PANORAMIC ROOF,ALLOYS,PUSH START BUTTON,REAR HEATED SEATS,FRONT HEATED SEATS,FRONT POWER SEATS,CAR FAX CLEAN,$18500,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

