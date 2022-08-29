$14,888+ tax & licensing
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD,2.OL,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD,NO ACCIDENT
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9042727
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA1FG281672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,REAR HEATED SEATS,PARKING SENSOR,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,NO ACCIDENT,$14888,+HST&LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
