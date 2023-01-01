Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

0 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

XL,7PASS,AWD,101K,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

XL,7PASS,AWD,101K,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9980495
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF0FU128052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITY 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED, $18900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

