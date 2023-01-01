$18,900+ tax & licensing
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
XL,7PASS,AWD,101K,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: KM8SNDHF0FU128052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITY 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED, $18900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
