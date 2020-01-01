2015 Isuzu NPR

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE, CLOTH BUCKET DRIVERS SEAT & 2 PASSENGER BENCH, AM/FM STEREO, 6630 LB FRONT AXLE & 11020 LB REAR AXLE, 20 FT TRANSIT BOX, 93" INSIDE BOX HEIGHT AND 100" INSIDE WIDTH. ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 123,824 KMS. STK # 2569 HAS 141,261. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
