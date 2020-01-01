Menu
2015 Isuzu NPR

123,824 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2015 Isuzu NPR

2015 Isuzu NPR

2015 Isuzu NPR

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6219528
  2. 6219528
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

123,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6219528
  • Stock #: DL-2568
  • VIN: 54DC4W1B9FS803533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DL-2568
  • Mileage 123,824 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE, CLOTH BUCKET DRIVERS SEAT & 2 PASSENGER BENCH, AM/FM STEREO, 6630 LB FRONT AXLE & 11020 LB REAR AXLE, 20 FT TRANSIT BOX, 93" INSIDE BOX HEIGHT AND 100" INSIDE WIDTH. ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 123,824 KMS. STK # 2569 HAS 141,261. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
