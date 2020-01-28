Menu
2015 Isuzu NRR

2015 Isuzu NRR

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 4580466
$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,513KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4580466
  • Stock #: DU-2314
  • VIN: JALE5W161F7300822
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck

AUTO, DIESEL, A/C, PW, PL, TILT, CRUISE, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEAT, 12 FT ALUMINUM DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TARP, TRAILER PKG, 19,500 LBS GVW, G LICENSE OK, AND MORE HAS 46,513 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
