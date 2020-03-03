Menu
2015 Isuzu NRR

2015 Isuzu NRR

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 4718514
  2. 4718514
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,669KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4718514
  • Stock #: DL-2334
  • VIN: JALE5W160F7300701
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel

AUTO, DIESEL MOTOR, A/C, PW, PL, TILT, CRUISE, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEAT, ROLL UP DOOR, POWER TAILGATE LIFT, CUSTOM SIZE ALUM BOX, 19,500 LBS GVW, G LICENSE OK, HAS ONLY 55,669 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1-800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415

