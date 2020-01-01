Menu
2015 Isuzu NRR

80,445 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

80,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6276168
  • Stock #: FD-2218
  • VIN: JALE5W166F7301965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FD-2218
  • Mileage 80,445 KM

Vehicle Description

5.2 TURBO DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, TILT WHEEL, 3 PASSENGER SEATING, CRUISE CONTROL, 16 FT STEEL FLAT DECK, , 19500 GVWR AND MORE HAS 80,445 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN AND FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
