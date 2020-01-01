2015 Isuzu NRR

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
5.2 TURBO DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, TILT WHEEL, 3 PASSENGER SEATING, CRUISE CONTROL, 16 FT STEEL FLAT DECK, , 19500 GVWR AND MORE HAS 80,445 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN AND FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5