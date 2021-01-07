2015 Isuzu NRR

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
5.2 L ISUZU DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING, 19500 LB GVW, 85" INSIDE BOX HEIGHT, 16 FT UNICELL BOX, WALTCO 3300 LB POWER TUCK AWAY LIFT AND MORE. HAS 55,161 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5