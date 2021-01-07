Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Isuzu NRR

55,161 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2015 Isuzu NRR

2015 Isuzu NRR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Isuzu NRR

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6530157
  2. 6530157
  3. 6530157
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

55,161KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530157
  • Stock #: DL-2634
  • VIN: JALE5W162F7302031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DL-2634
  • Mileage 55,161 KM

Vehicle Description

5.2 L ISUZU DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING, 19500 LB GVW, 85" INSIDE BOX HEIGHT, 16 FT UNICELL BOX, WALTCO 3300 LB POWER TUCK AWAY LIFT AND MORE. HAS 55,161 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 Ford F-550
 44,676 KM
$86,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit
 53,984 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Express
 53,108 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory