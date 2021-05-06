Menu
2015 Isuzu NRR

166,335 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2015 Isuzu NRR

2015 Isuzu NRR

2015 Isuzu NRR

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 7137766
  2. 7137766
  3. 7137766
  4. 7137766
  5. 7137766
  6. 7137766
  7. 7137766
  8. 7137766
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

166,335KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7137766
  Stock #: DL-2777
  VIN: JALE5W166F7302288

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # DL-2777
  Mileage 166,335 KM

Vehicle Description

5.2 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD STEREO, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING, 19,500 GVW, LECLAIR FRP BOX WITH 93" INSIDE BOX AND 100" FLOOR WIDTH, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUR RAMP AND MORE. HAS 166,335 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

