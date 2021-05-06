2015 Isuzu NRR

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
5.2 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD STEREO, 3 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING, 19,500 GVW, LECLAIR FRP BOX WITH 93" INSIDE BOX AND 100" FLOOR WIDTH, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUR RAMP AND MORE. HAS 166,335 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
