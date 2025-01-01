2015 Kia Sorento

Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMONDHILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644 </p>

212,000 KM

LX,V/6,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA71FG561121

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMONDHILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

