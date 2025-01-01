Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGIEN & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $20900,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA. 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Lexus RX 350

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Lexus RX 350

NAV,LEATHER.SUNROOF,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle
12618687

2015 Lexus RX 350

NAV,LEATHER.SUNROOF,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1749314339964
  2. 1749314340453
  3. 1749314340866
  4. 1749314341286
  5. 1749314341749
  6. 1749314342184
  7. 1749314342611
  8. 1749314343035
  9. 1749314343449
  10. 1749314343878
  11. 1749314344308
  12. 1749314344785
  13. 1749314345213
  14. 1749314345637
  15. 1749314346073
  16. 1749314346518
  17. 1749314346991
  18. 1749314347415
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA5FC275050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGIEN & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $20900,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA. 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2014 Toyota Highlander XLE,AWD,8 PASS,LEATHER,SERVICE RECORDS,SAFETY INCL for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2014 Toyota Highlander XLE,AWD,8 PASS,LEATHER,SERVICE RECORDS,SAFETY INCL 203,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 259,000 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra PUSH START,ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra PUSH START,ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL 165,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Lexus RX 350