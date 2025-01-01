2015 Lexus RX 350

Menu
136,000 KM

  1. 1754515626634
  2. 1754515627171
  3. 1754515627604
  4. 1754515628027
  5. 1754515628455
  6. 1754515628882
  7. 1754515629331
  8. 1754515629784
  9. 1754515630244
  10. 1754515630714
  11. 1754515631141
  12. 1754515631601
  13. 1754515632058
  14. 1754515632475
  15. 1754515632932
  16. 1754515633358
  17. 1754515633825
  18. 1754515634307
  19. 1754515634818
  20. 1754515635294
  21. 1754515635735
  22. 1754515636200
136,000KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA3FC265729

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Please call or text 647//927//7470 for the quickest reply

 

The Safety is included no extra charge. We pay for anything needed for the safety.

 

This 2015 Lexus Rx350 is white on black and has no accidents! It has cooling and heated seats, heated steering wheel, Blind spot, sunroof, memory seats and much more! Drives very smooth as it should! Thanks for reading !

 

In addition, I provide a complimentary/FREE 3 year / 36000km warranty on the engine and the transmission, $550 per claim, with unlimited claims allowed.  

 

Visit us at natauto.ca to view our full inventory and learn more.

 

National Auto is a family business since the year 2000, celebrating 25 years of providing quality reliable vehicles. 

 

We are Located at 13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4E 2P6

 

Please call 647 /// 927 /// 7470 to schedule an appointment to see this vehicle.

 

The price does not include HST & Licensing

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
2015 Lexus RX 350