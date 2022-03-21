Menu
2015 Mazda CX-9

189,000 KM

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
GT,AWD,7 PASS.CERTIFIED,LEATHER,S/ROOF,B/U CAM,NAV

GT,AWD,7 PASS.CERTIFIED,LEATHER,S/ROOF,B/U CAM,NAV

Location

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806574
  • VIN: JM3TB3DA4F0465862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,GRAND TOURING,GT,AWD,MOON ROOF,LEATHER SEATS,POWER FRONT SEATS,USB,AUX,BACKUP CAMERA,NAVIGATION,KEYLESS START & ENTRY,SEPERATE REAR A/C & HEATING CONTROL OPTION,BOSE SOUND SYSTEM,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$16490,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

