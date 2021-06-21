2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $41,100 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7439867

7439867 VIN: 4JGDF2EE2FA619195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Luxury Sport Premium Trailer package Light package Tow package Tech Navigation Moonroof Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Air Suspension Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.