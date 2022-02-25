Menu
2015 RAM Cargo Van

150,053 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

C/V

2015 RAM Cargo Van

C/V

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

150,053KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8349465
  • Stock #: 3605
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAG3FR551410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Whiteacite
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, off lease well maintained , power windows and locks, cruise control, AUx audio input, ladder rack and shelving inside with a divider, priced to sell at $16,950.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra, Financing available with zero down for approved credit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

