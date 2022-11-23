Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

0 KM

$26,950

+ tax & licensing
$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT2F6958763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Low mileage and economical cargo van , equiped with bluetooth , both side sliding doors , power windows , power lock , USB/AUX connectivity 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

