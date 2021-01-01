Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster City

122,558 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster City

2015 RAM ProMaster City

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster City

SLT

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

122,558KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6368585
  • Stock #: 3.479
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT0F6A12244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 122,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Off lease , Roof rack, USB/Aux audio inpt, rear shelving and devider, it looks and drives great, dealer maintaned, AC, two sets of Key/FOB,  power options and much more, a very reliable and economical service truckpriced to sell at $15950.00 certified, tax and licensing extra. Financing at low rates available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2015 RAM ProMaster C...
 122,558 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 130,633 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan NV200 SV...
 137,253 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory