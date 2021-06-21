2015 Subaru Forester

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Listing ID: 7469847

7469847 VIN: JF2SJCBC6FH483309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,918 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

