2015 Subaru Outback

220,138 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Chic Auto Sales

647-688-9917

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

AWD|2.5i Touring|Sunroof|Blind Spot|B-Cam|Manual

2015 Subaru Outback

AWD|2.5i Touring|Sunroof|Blind Spot|B-Cam|Manual

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

647-688-9917

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

220,138KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8057131
  • Stock #: 160
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC1F1235319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 160
  • Mileage 220,138 KM

Vehicle Description

****MANUAL****


This 2015 Subaro Outback Touring Package comes equipped with a 2.5L 4-CLY Engine 175 HP. 6 Speed Manual Transmission. Exterior is Blue on Black Interior. Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB/AUX.


As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer.
Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven. 
 
**** Financing is always available for all our customers. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit through our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders with the best available rates.*****

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Chic Auto Sales

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

647-688-9917

