<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,ONE OWNER, $24900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota 4Runner

223,000 KM

Details

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED,7 PASSENGERS,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFED



2015 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED,7 PASSENGERS,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JRXF5265457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,ONE OWNER, $24900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Toyota 4Runner