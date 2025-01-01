Menu
<p>28 SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT HISTORY, CLEAN CARFAX, 7 PASSENGERS,LIMITED EDITION,LOCAL CAR,SAFETY CERTIFIED, 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,$600 PER CLAIM, 36000KM INLCUDED, $26500,+HST & LICENSING, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY PLEASE VISIT US AT natauto.ca  </p>

2015 Toyota 4Runner

247,000 KM

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota 4Runner

7 PASSENGERS,LIMITED,NO ACCIDENT HISTORY,CERTIFIED

13327421

2015 Toyota 4Runner

7 PASSENGERS,LIMITED,NO ACCIDENT HISTORY,CERTIFIED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR7F5210058

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
