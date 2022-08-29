$18,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE,44KM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 2T1BURHE6FC335554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$18900,+HST&LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
