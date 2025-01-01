Menu
<p>SAFETY WITY 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM  INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX ,NO ACCIDENT,$18900,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota Highlander

237,000 KM

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INC

12623088

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INC

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDKRFH2FS207623

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

SAFETY WITY 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM  INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX ,NO ACCIDENT,$18900,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Toyota Highlander