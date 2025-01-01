Menu
Please call or text 647//927//7470 for the quickest reply

The Safety is included no extra charge. We pay for anything needed for the safety.</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>This 2015 Toyota Highlander LE AWD has no accidents, it’s an 8 seater, it comes with an extra set of winter tires with rims! It has service records on the Carfax. This unit is well kept in and out! Thanks for reading!</p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>In addition, I provide a complimentary/FREE 3 year / 36000km warranty on the engine and the transmission, $550 per claim, with unlimited claims allowed. <span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; Visit us at natauto.ca to view our full inventory and learn more. National Auto is a family business since the year 2000, celebrating 25 years of providing quality reliable vehicles. We are Located at 13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4E 2P6 Please call 647 /// 927 /// 7470 to schedule an appointment to see this vehicle. The price does not include HST & Licensing

2015 Toyota Highlander

202,000 KM

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD | No accidents | Extra Winter Tires | Cert'

12834256

2015 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD | No accidents | Extra Winter Tires | Cert'

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBKRFH0FS149034

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Please call or text 647//927//7470 for the quickest reply

 

The Safety is included no extra charge. We pay for anything needed for the safety.

 

This 2015 Toyota Highlander LE AWD has no accidents, it’s an 8 seater, it comes with an extra set of winter tires with rims! It has service records on the Carfax. This unit is well kept in and out! Thanks for reading!

 

In addition, I provide a complimentary/FREE 3 year / 36000km warranty on the engine and the transmission, $550 per claim, with unlimited claims allowed.  

 

Visit us at natauto.ca to view our full inventory and learn more.

 

National Auto is a family business since the year 2000, celebrating 25 years of providing quality reliable vehicles. 

 

We are Located at 13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4E 2P6

 

Please call 647 /// 927 /// 7470 to schedule an appointment to see this vehicle.

 

The price does not include HST & Licensing

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Toyota Highlander