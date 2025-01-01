Menu
<p>CERTIFIED, LIMITED,7 PASSENGERS, PANORAMIC ROOF,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,ALLOY WHEELS,BACKUP CAMERA,,,,,3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM, $600 COVERAGE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE,$20900+HST &( LICENSING $59), FOR TEST DRIVE OR INQUIRIES CALL 416//565//8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, 25 YEARS REGIESTEREC CAR DEALER</p>

2015 Toyota Highlander

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED,7 PASSENGERS,PANO ROOF,SAFETY+WARRANTY INC

13201844

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED,7 PASSENGERS,PANO ROOF,SAFETY+WARRANTY INC

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDKRFH7FS223137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, LIMITED,7 PASSENGERS, PANORAMIC ROOF,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,ALLOY WHEELS,BACKUP CAMERA,,,,,3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM, $600 COVERAGE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE,$20900+HST &( LICENSING $59), FOR TEST DRIVE OR INQUIRIES CALL 416//565//8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, 25 YEARS REGIESTEREC CAR DEALER

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

