2015 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED,7 PASSENGERS,PANO ROOF,SAFETY+WARRANTY INC
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, LIMITED,7 PASSENGERS, PANORAMIC ROOF,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,ALLOY WHEELS,BACKUP CAMERA,,,,,3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM, $600 COVERAGE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE,$20900+HST &( LICENSING $59), FOR TEST DRIVE OR INQUIRIES CALL 416//565//8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, 25 YEARS REGIESTEREC CAR DEALER
416-565-8644