$20,700+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED, 7 PASSENGERS,NAVIGATION,LEATHER,CERTIFIED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED, 7 PASSENGERS, LEATHER,ALLOY WHEELS, NAVIGATION,PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER HEATED COOLED SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,$600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,$22700+HST & ( LICENSING $59), CONTACT 416)565-8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, 25 YEARS REGISTERED CAR DEALER
