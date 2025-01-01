2015 Toyota Highlander

Menu
<p>LIMITED, 7 PASSENGERS, LEATHER,ALLOY WHEELS, NAVIGATION,PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER HEATED COOLED SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,$600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,$22700+HST & ( LICENSING $59), CONTACT 416)565-8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, 25 YEARS REGISTERED CAR DEALER</p>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

VIN 5TDDKRFH7FS223137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED, 7 PASSENGERS, LEATHER,ALLOY WHEELS, NAVIGATION,PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER HEATED COOLED SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,$600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,$22700+HST & ( LICENSING $59), CONTACT 416)565-8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, 25 YEARS REGISTERED CAR DEALER

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Toyota Highlander