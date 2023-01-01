Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1690562853
  2. 1690562912
  3. 1690563000
  4. 1690563091
  5. 1690563166
  6. 1690563224
  7. 1690563300
  8. 1690563349
  9. 1690563394
  10. 1690563445
  11. 1690563496
  12. 1690563539
  13. 1690563595
  14. 1690563650
  15. 1690563711
  16. 1690563766
  17. 1690563830
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
203,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239950
  • VIN: 2T3BFREVXFW317417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTN,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $15990,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2015 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 203,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 65,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna 1...
 123,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory