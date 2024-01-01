Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$16900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

163,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
XLE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,NAV,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

XLE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,NAV,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV2FW367503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$16900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,NAV,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 163,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD AWD,BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD AWD,BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 199,000 KM $14,690 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL,1 OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,APPLE CARPLAY,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL,1 OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,APPLE CARPLAY,CERTIFIED 159,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

