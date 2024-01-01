Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSIION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $12900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,BACKUP CAM,H/SEATS,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
211,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREVXFW385975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

