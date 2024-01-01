Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,$14900,+HST & LICENSING, 1-13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

203,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,AWD,S/R,BLUETHOOTH,H/SEATS,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,AWD,S/R,BLUETHOOTH,H/SEATS,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV1FW295693

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,$14900,+HST & LICENSING, 1-13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Bluetooth

Warranty Included

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD