$14,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD
XLE,AWD,ONTARIO CAR,SUNROOF,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUD
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD
XLE,AWD,ONTARIO CAR,SUNROOF,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUD
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, ONTARIO CAR,$14500,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA ,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
National Auto Finance & Brokers
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-565-8644