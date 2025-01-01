Menu
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CARFAX VERIFIED, $13900,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  . 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL

12385329

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV1FW295693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CARFAX VERIFIED, $13900,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  . 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-565-8644

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD