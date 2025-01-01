$13,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD
XLE,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV1FW295693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CARFAX VERIFIED, $13900,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
