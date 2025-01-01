Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS.$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$15500,+HST &LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL,TO VIIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA .FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LIMITED,LEATHER ALLOYS,AWD.NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCL

Watch This Vehicle
12680349

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LIMITED,LEATHER ALLOYS,AWD.NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCL

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1750802278838
  2. 1750802279418
  3. 1750802279870
  4. 1750802280337
  5. 1750802280815
  6. 1750802281248
  7. 1750802281720
  8. 1750802282169
  9. 1750802282636
  10. 1750802283079
  11. 1750802283529
  12. 1750802283970
  13. 1750802284425
  14. 1750802284889
  15. 1750802285336
  16. 1750802285779
  17. 1750802286254
  18. 1750802286701
  19. 1750802287151
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV6FW338516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS.$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$15500,+HST &LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL,TO VIIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA .FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5.LEATHER,SUNROOF.ALLOYS.7PASS,SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5.LEATHER,SUNROOF.ALLOYS.7PASS,SAFETY INCLUDED 229,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5,LEATHER,7 PASS,NAV,SUNROOF.SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5,LEATHER,7 PASS,NAV,SUNROOF.SAFETY INCLUDED 247,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 186,000 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD