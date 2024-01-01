$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota RAV4
NO ACCIDENT,$16900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
2015 Toyota RAV4
NO ACCIDENT,$16900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3ZFREV4FW153466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,$16900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
2018 Honda CR-V TOURING,PANO ROOF,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDDED 136,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,92KM,SAFETY+3YEARS WAR 92,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V ONLY 57KM,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARR 57,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2015 Toyota RAV4