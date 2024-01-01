Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,$16900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

179,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

NO ACCIDENT,$16900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2015 Toyota RAV4

NO ACCIDENT,$16900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV4FW153466

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,$16900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Toyota RAV4