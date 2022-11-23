$18,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2015 Toyota RAV4
127KM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9432651
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV5FW219992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$18900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
