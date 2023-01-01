$18,900+ tax & licensing
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2015 Toyota RAV4
ONLY 127K,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLU
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9606340
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV5FW219992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CALIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENT,$18900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
