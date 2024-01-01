Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $14500,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota Sienna

193,000 KM

Details

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,TOYOTA SERVICED,CERTIFIED

2015 Toyota Sienna

NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,TOYOTA SERVICED,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DCXFS589619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $14500,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Toyota Sienna