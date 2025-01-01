Menu
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY PLEASE VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA ,$13900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET , RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644 OR 647)927-7470

2015 Toyota Sienna

208,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED,

2015 Toyota Sienna

BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED,

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC6FS595398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY PLEASE VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA ,$13900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET , RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644 OR 647)927-7470

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Toyota Sienna