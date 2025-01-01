Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$22900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGES STREET, RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . FOR INQUIRIES PELASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota Sienna

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE,ONE OWNER,LEATHER.ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLU

Watch This Vehicle
12668100

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE,ONE OWNER,LEATHER.ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLU

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1750436094867
  2. 1750436095389
  3. 1750436095840
  4. 1750436096324
  5. 1750436096834
  6. 1750436097301
  7. 1750436097777
  8. 1750436098204
  9. 1750436098651
  10. 1750436099085
  11. 1750436099526
  12. 1750436099964
  13. 1750436100435
  14. 1750436100991
  15. 1750436101441
  16. 1750436101886
  17. 1750436102368
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDXK3DC9FS621631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$22900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGES STREET, RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . FOR INQUIRIES PELASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE,BACKUP CAMERA.ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE,BACKUP CAMERA.ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 158,000 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD HYBRID,AWD,ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD HYBRID,AWD,ALLOYS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 169,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 163,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Toyota Sienna