Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT,$18500,+HST & LICENSING , 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHNMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA , FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Toyota Sienna

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Sienna

ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle
12718980

2015 Toyota Sienna

ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1751675360842
  2. 1751675361325
  3. 1751675361768
  4. 1751675362204
  5. 1751675362696
  6. 1751675363148
  7. 1751675363585
  8. 1751675364000
  9. 1751675364405
  10. 1751675364842
  11. 1751675365258
  12. 1751675365667
  13. 1751675366104
  14. 1751675366606
  15. 1751675367076
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC3FS532565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT,$18500,+HST & LICENSING , 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHNMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA , FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla BACKUP CAM,FOG LIGHTS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla BACKUP CAM,FOG LIGHTS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 199,000 KM $11,250 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD SE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,NAV,SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD SE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,NAV,SAFETY INCLUDED 198,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma LTD,DOUBLE CAB,LEATHER,S/ROOF,NAV,SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2016 Toyota Tacoma LTD,DOUBLE CAB,LEATHER,S/ROOF,NAV,SAFETY INCLUDED 266,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Toyota Sienna