$26,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Toyota Sienna
SE,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,1 OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED
2015 Toyota Sienna
SE,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,1 OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDXK3DC7FS684176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $26900+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA ,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
2015 Toyota Sienna SE,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,1 OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED 108,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Yaris HATCHBACK,AUTO.A/C COLD,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 109,700 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE,AWD,LEATHER,S/ROOF,NAV,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 142,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing>
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2015 Toyota Sienna