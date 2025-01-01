Menu
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $26900+HST & LICENSING

2015 Toyota Sienna

108,000 KM

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

SE,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,1 OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,1 OWNER,SAFETY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDXK3DC7FS684176

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $26900+HST & LICENSING

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Toyota Sienna