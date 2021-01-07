Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

118,885 KM

$19,550

+ tax & licensing
$19,550

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,550

+ taxes & licensing

118,885KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6546888
  • Stock #: 3495
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC3FS537118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in. - Cash for your used cars or trucks. - Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR). - No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. - Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

