2016 Acura MDX

104,626 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Ross Auto Sales

416-906-7878

SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG

SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG

85 Newkirk Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3G4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

104,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6562216
  • Stock #: 503205
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H87GB503205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Salvage Title

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

85 Newkirk Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3G4

416-906-7878

