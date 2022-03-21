Menu
2016 BMW 2-Series

34,700 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2016 BMW 2-Series

2016 BMW 2-Series

2dr Conv 228i xDrive AWD

2016 BMW 2-Series

2dr Conv 228i xDrive AWD

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Sale

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8701061
  • Stock #: 820037
  • VIN: WBA1L9C54GV767660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 34,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, No Accident, Stunning Melbourne Red 2016 BMW 228 Xi X-Drive convertible, 8-speed ZF transmission.M Sports, M Aerodynamics package Low Km, 2nd owner purchased it in Feb 2018. Strictly a summer driver, Always garage stored and heated winter storage. Never winter driven, NO engine or ECU tuning/modifications. Dealer serviced with full-service records available. Non-smoker and pet-free home. No accidents. Showroom condition. Includes optional windscreen and car cover

Vehicle Features

M Sport Package
Heads Up Display
HUD
Premium
Luxury
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

