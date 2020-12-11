2016 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
FUEL CONSUMPTION: 10.5 (City) & 6.9 (Highway)
ENGINE: 2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo / 241 Horsepower
TRANSMISSION: 8-speed automatic transmission with manual mode
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE OPTIONS: BMW on-board Navigation system, Dual zone automatic climate control, BMW ambiance lighting, 205W amplifier, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Convenience telephony with extended smartphone connectivity, BMW ConnectedDrive services package, Advanced real time traffic information, Storage compartment package, BMW ConnectedDrive services package, BMW Assist Communication System, Dynamic Cruise Control with brake function, Active cruise control with Stop & Go, Rain-sensing & Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers, Universal remote control, Heated windshield washer jets, Heated steering wheel, Comfort Access, 9 speakers, Central locking doors, 2 12-volt power outlets, Auto-dimming rear view mirror, Audio controls on steering wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, CD player, SiriusXM satellite radio, 2 subwoofers, Auxiliary input/USB port, Voice Recognition System, & Much More!
INTERIOR OPTIONS: Red Interior, Driver info center (iDrive system with 6.5-inch display), Navigation System, Driving Experience with ECO PRO, 8-way power front seats with memory, Speed limit info, Multi-purpose center console with storage, Sport seats, Driver seat memory, Front bucket seats, Heated front seats, 8-way power front passenger seat, Maintenance reminder system, Outside temperature display, Rear folding armrest, Through loading system, Red Dakota leather seats, 3-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function sport steering wheel with fingertip cruise, audio and accessory phone controls, Sport leather steering wheel, black, Trip Computer, & Much More!
EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Glass sunroof, LED taillights, Power-adjustable outside mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Active LED headlights, LED fog lights, Front Fog Lights, Black coloured exterior mirrors, Lights package, Chrome exhaust tip, Automatic Headlights, & Much More! SAFETY OPTIONS: Rear view camera with surround view, Regenerative Braking, Park distance control front and rear, Anti-lock brakes, Alarm system, Blind Spot Warning, Dynamic brake control, 4-wheel disc, Driver side front airbag, Driving assistant, Electronic brake force distribution, Driver and passenger-side knee airbag, Park distance control front and rear, Park Assistant, Regenerative Braking, Front side thorax airbags, & Much More!
