2016 BMW 3 Series

93,000 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

328i XDrive / RED INTERIOR / SUNROOF / 1 OWNER / N

328i XDrive / RED INTERIOR / SUNROOF / 1 OWNER / N

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6349733
  • VIN: WBA8E3G52GNT26853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $127.73 BI-WEEKLY IN A 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $21,888 PLUS TAX. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months No Payments / Deferred (Added to the End of the Loan).

 

FUEL CONSUMPTION: 10.5 (City) & 6.9 (Highway)

ENGINE: 2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo / 241 Horsepower

TRANSMISSION: 8-speed automatic transmission with manual mode

 

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE OPTIONS: BMW on-board Navigation system, Dual zone automatic climate control, BMW ambiance lighting, 205W amplifier, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Convenience telephony with extended smartphone connectivity, BMW ConnectedDrive services package, Advanced real time traffic information, Storage compartment package, BMW ConnectedDrive services package, BMW Assist Communication System, Dynamic Cruise Control with brake function, Active cruise control with Stop & Go, Rain-sensing & Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers, Universal remote control, Heated windshield washer jets, Heated steering wheel, Comfort Access, 9 speakers, Central locking doors, 2 12-volt power outlets, Auto-dimming rear view mirror, Audio controls on steering wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, CD player, SiriusXM satellite radio, 2 subwoofers, Auxiliary input/USB port, Voice Recognition System, & Much More!

 

INTERIOR OPTIONS: Red Interior, Driver info center (iDrive system with 6.5-inch display), Navigation System, Driving Experience with ECO PRO, 8-way power front seats with memory, Speed limit info, Multi-purpose center console with storage, Sport seats, Driver seat memory, Front bucket seats, Heated front seats, 8-way power front passenger seat, Maintenance reminder system, Outside temperature display, Rear folding armrest, Through loading system, Red Dakota leather seats, 3-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function sport steering wheel with fingertip cruise, audio and accessory phone controls, Sport leather steering wheel, black, Trip Computer, & Much More!

 

EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Glass sunroof, LED taillights, Power-adjustable outside mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Active LED headlights, LED fog lights, Front Fog Lights, Black coloured exterior mirrors, Lights package, Chrome exhaust tip, Automatic Headlights, & Much More! SAFETY OPTIONS: Rear view camera with surround view, Regenerative Braking, Park distance control front and rear, Anti-lock brakes, Alarm system, Blind Spot Warning, Dynamic brake control, 4-wheel disc, Driver side front airbag, Driving assistant, Electronic brake force distribution, Driver and passenger-side knee airbag, Park distance control front and rear, Park Assistant, Regenerative Braking, Front side thorax airbags, & Much More!

 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y03XtMcWgpHXpNW%2fkpVgjGWzMwV%2fS8tM&_jstate=BrhNKAHg83Xa3VxyFG7e90-B2NLiZKd75xOXhul3TVNZqthE1xnjl0kBnWAZLOd_Q2mg-knM9PFRZgRp4m2tCDflrCan9DiEstq40MHEdHiv4mW1q44sa_487cfoTpBRPPlB5QwEXj0KKxZAyBW1mIYbH-pLUetmrnpGXbeeZ1MzDLO8uMm--xy--Q45BSKZQvAaUJtuZldM2QM5oZSVakqXie1wmlQ5wN1A7IOCcX7mf8UgBfV_FsOegcHxikR9Lhbjnooe_hdB08jklQGoh63czozvbUns4TcQMatvHMUnHF5CkE7xR2qO1Y2NXJpbuItAFxbRRNeKKsve2GHuN3r8FrwZ91L8MAt423TfjlccVSoDH_aRhxM7qUDx50L2zOpDEIKtpY2qSyOjDujHbzDCqEoVgwi3ts0dPA5yDOpDJPFGtpuPOg

 

BUMPER TO BUMPER EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

 

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

 

AS “OMVIC” REGULATIONS, FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

