2016 Chevrolet Equinox

66,143 KM

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

LT

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,143KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6846608
  • Stock #: 3518
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK4G6360332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3518
  • Mileage 66,143 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX. LOW KM only 66143. One owner, Well maintained Chevrolet Equinox LT. Features; Back up Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth and Sunroof.

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in. - Cash for your used cars or trucks. - Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR). - No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. - Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

