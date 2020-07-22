2016 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
6.0L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, FRONT AND REAR A/C & HEAT, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE, CLOTH SEATS WITH VINYL FLOOR, PRIVACY TINT, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, CHROME GRILL & BUMPERS, AM/FM STEREO, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE AND MORE. HAS 74,749 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
