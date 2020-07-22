Menu
2016 Chevrolet Express

74,749 KM

Details Description

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2016 Chevrolet Express

2016 Chevrolet Express

2016 Chevrolet Express

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

74,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5618025
  • Stock #: CV-2471
  • VIN: 1GAZGPFG4G1302162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-2471
  • Mileage 74,749 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, FRONT AND REAR A/C & HEAT, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE, CLOTH SEATS WITH VINYL FLOOR, PRIVACY TINT, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, CHROME GRILL & BUMPERS, AM/FM STEREO, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE AND MORE. HAS 74,749 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-XXXX

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
